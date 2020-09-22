'On the Basis of Sex' and 'RBG' returning to theaters in tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsberg

Focus Features/Magnolia Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — As a tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who passed away Friday at age 87, Focus Features and Magnolia Pictures jointly announced Tuesday that they will re-release the biopic On the Basis of Sex and the documentary RBG, respectively

Both 2018 films about the late justice will return to select theaters this Friday, in addition to their current availability on VOD and streaming platforms. Both film companies also will donate the net proceeds from the films’ theatrical re-release to the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation in support of their Women’s Rights Project, which Ginsberg co-founded in 1972.

Focus Features’ On the Basis of Sex stars Felicity Jones as Ginsberg and Armie Hammer as her husband, Martin D. Ginsberg. It follows Ruth Bader Ginsberg early in her career as she fights against gender discrimination. The Emmy-winning documentary RBG, from Magnolia Pictures, chronicles Ginsberg’s rise to the Supreme Court and her unexpected status as a pop culture icon.

“Justice Ginsburg spent her life upholding fairness, the law, and the rights of all Americans. These films highlight only a small portion of her legacy to screen, but her vast impact on our country goes far beyond them,” Focus Features and Magnolia Pictures say in a joint statement. “We hope that moviegoers are re-inspired by her passion, her courage and take that back into the world.”

The film companies — along with Participant, a partner on both the films — are also launching a social media campaign in tribute to Ginsberg, where fans are asked to share posts about RBG using the hashtag #ThankYouRuth.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.