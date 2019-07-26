'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' leads this week's new movie releases

Andrew Cooper/Sony Pictures Entertainment(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide on Friday:

* Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Quentin Tarantino’s highly anticipated film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, described as “a modern fairy tale tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age,” opens nationwide on Friday.

It centers on a fading TV star, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, and his friend and stunt double, played by Brad Pitt. Together, they embark on a trek to make a name for themselves in the Hollywood movie industry.

In typical Tarantino fashion, the film involves multiple storylines and a large ensemble cast, including Margot Robbie, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Damian Lewis, Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant and the late Luke Perry. Rated R.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* Skin — This drama, based on a true story, stars Rocketman‘s Jamie Bell as a former skinhead who turns his back on hatred and violence and tries to create a new life for himself. But with his former friends against him, it won’t be easy. Danielle Macdonald, Daniel Henshall, Bill Camp, Mike Colter and Vera Farmiga also star. Rated R.

