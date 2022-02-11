‘One Night in Miami’ star Kingsley Ben-Adir to star as reggae icon Bob Marley in biopic

Gerard Binks/Getty Images — Evening Standard/Getty Images

Kingsley Ben-Adir, who starred as Malcolm X in One Night in Miami, will reportedly play another iconic figure, reggae legend Bob Marley, in an as-yet-untitled biopic.

Marley, who influenced generations of other musical acts, with songs like “Get Up, Stand Up,” “I Shot the Sheriff” and “One Love,” died of cancer at 36 in 1981.

Deadline reports that the producers of the project, including Marley’s widow Rita, son Ziggy and daughter Cedella, staged an exhaustive search with director Reinaldo Marcus Green to find the right actor to portay the influential Jamaican-born music star.

It appears Marley’s life story is certainly in good hands: Green’s King Richard — a film about sibling tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, and their tennis-coach father, Richard Williams — just earned five Oscar nominations.

