Ooh! Ahh! Annual Macy’s ‘Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular’ returning to New York City

Courtesy Macy’s

Time to celebrate! After last year’s display was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Macy’s has announced that its 45th annual Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular will return this summer.

There will be five fireworks-loaded barges on the East River for the big event. If you’re looking to attend in person, there will be public viewing areas in Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn, with separate viewing locations for vaccinated and unvaccinated spectators.

Of course, the display will also be aired live on TV and streamed — unlike last year, which used previously recorded footage.

During his daily press briefing, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called the show’s return a “tremendous sign of the rebirth of New York City” following the pandemic lockdowns.

The show will get underway around 9:45 P.M. on Sunday, July 4.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.