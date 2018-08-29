'Operation Finale' gets an early jump on the Labor Day weekend releases

Credit: Valeria Florini / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures © 2018 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — Opening nationwide on Wednesday:

* Operation Finale — This historical drama, based on real events, stars Oscar Isaac as Peter Malkin, who leads a team of Israeli spies from the Mossad to track down Adolf Eichmann, the Nazi officer who masterminded the Holocaust, played by Ben Kingsley. Inglourious Basterds‘ Mélanie Laurent and Nick Kroll also star. Rated PG-13.

[embedded content]

