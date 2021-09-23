Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King give advice to Destiny’s Child and accept their glamping invitation

HUY DOAN

On the final stop of their OG Chronicles: Joy Ride in California in Santa Barbara, California, Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King were shocked to receive a letter asking for guidance from one of their favorite groups, Destiny’s Child.

“We do not have a letter from Beyoncé,” King exclaimed in disbelief.

The trio wrote: “Soon, the three of us will all be in our 40s. What advice do you have for three friends who want to maintain their connection and bond while always juggling and adjusting to the different stages of their lives?”

Oprah responded with the key to her long lasting friendship with Gayle. “If you’re really strong friends, you can pick up wherever you left off,” Oprah said. “You can pick up the phone and call someone like it’s yesterday.”

Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams had another question for the two best friends: “When can the five of these friends all go glamping together?”

Oprah and Gayle loved the idea, but it made it clear it had to be a luxury camping experience. “I don’t want to poop in a hole,” King replied.

Now she wants the singers to confirm their trip.

“Girls, back to you,” she says. “Ball’s in your court!”

