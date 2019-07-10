Oprah Winfrey, Kanye West, Denzel Washington make the list of notable Hollywood philanthropists

ABC/Heidi Gutman(LOS ANGELES) — Oprah Winfrey, Kanye West, and Denzel Washington are showing what it means to give back.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the three powerhouses gave back in a major way during the 2018-19 year, donated millions to some of their favorite charities and organizations.

Winfrey topped the short list with a $22.5M donation of her Weight Watchers company stock to her Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation. Her charity supports her Leadership Academy in South Africa and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Meanwhile, Kanye West pledged $10 million to the Turrell Art Foundation to build exploratory spaces in the Roden Crater. Artist James Turrell has already been working on the spaces, which consist of a series of rooms and tunnels inside the crater, an extinct volcano in Arizona’s Painted Desert.

As for Denzel, the Oscar-winner decided to give back to a familiar organization. The actor made his second million-dollar pledge in support Wiley College’s debate team, the inspiration behind his 2007 film The Great Debaters.

In addition to giving back, Washington is set to return to his Glory days later this month.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Washington’s 1989 award-winning movie, for which he received his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, will hit theaters on Sunday, July 21 and Wednesday, July 24 .



The film, starring Washington as Pvt. Trip — a former slave who volunteers to be part of the 54th Massachusetts, a Union regiment made up of black soldiers — will be released in more than 600 theaters nationwide to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary.

For more information and a list of participating theaters and tickets, go to FathomEvents.com.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.