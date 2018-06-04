“Orange Is The New Black” lead Laura Prepon weds “Hell or High Water” star Ben Foster

Photo by Manny Carabel/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — White was the color of the day for Orange Is the New Black star Laura Prepon on Sunday — she tied the knot with longtime beau Ben Foster.

“Just Married! Thank you for all the love and support,” the 38-year-old actress captioned an Instagram photo of the happy couple taken at their wedding. “Wishing all of us the good stuff!

Prepon and Foster, who recently starred in the Oscar nominated heist film Hell or High Water, were engaged in 2016 and welcomed their first child, daughter Ella, in August. OItNB has been renewed for a sixth season on Netflix, but a premiere date has not yet been announced.

