Original “Jurassic Park” will celebrate 25th anniversary with theatrical screenings

Universal Studios(HOLLYWOOD) — Here’s something that might make you feel as old as a dinosaur: Jurassic Park is turning 25! The Steven Spielberg dino-blockbuster will celebrate its quarter-century birthday by a nationwide set of screenings in September in more than 500 theaters, for one weekend only.

Jurassic Park is set on a Costa Rican island, where dinosaurs have been cloned to stock a theme park. Everything goes terribly wrong when the dinosaurs escape their confinements. The original film stars Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Samuel L. Jackson and Sam Neill.

The showings will also feature a 17-minute Jurassic Park fan remake, which has never been seen on the big screen.

The anniversary screenings will take place on September 16, 18 and 19 and are expected to sell out, as the billion-grossing original movie has amassed a giant following — and multiple sequels — over the last two-and-a-half decades.

Tickets are available now at the Fathom Events website.

