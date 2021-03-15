Oscar nominations announced; 'Mank' leads with 10

AMPAS(LOS ANGELES) — This morning, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards, and Netflix’s inside Hollywood drama Mank led the pack with 10, including a Best Director nomination for David Fincher, and a Best Actor nom for Gary Oldman.

There was a six-way tie for second place, with The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 each scoring six nominations apiece.

The 93rd Academy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on April 25 and the virtual ceremony will air live on ABC.

Here is the list of nominations in the main categories. The rest can be found at Oscars.org.

Best Supporting Actor



Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Youn Yuh -jung – Minari

Best Actor



Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari

Best Actress



Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States v. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward – Pixar

Over the Moon – Netflix

Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon – Netflix

Soul – Pixar

Wolfwalkers – Apple TV Plus/GKIDS

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round

David Fincher – Mank

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Best Picture

The Father – Sony Pictures Classics

Judas and the Black Messiah – Warner Bros.

Mank – Netflix

Minari – A24

Nomadland – Searchlight Pictures

Promising Young Woman – Focus Features

Sound of Metal – Amazon Studios

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Netflix

Best Original Song



“Fight for You” – Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice” – The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Húsavík” – Eurovision Song Contest

“Io Si” – “Seen” – The Life Ahead

“Speak Now” – One Night in Miami

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods – Terence Blanchard

Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari – Emile Mosseri

News of the World – James Newton Howard

Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer

The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

One Night in Miami – Kemp Powers

The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani

Best Original Screenplay



Judas and the Black Messiah – Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas

Minari – Lee Isaac Chung

Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell

Sound of Metal – Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin

