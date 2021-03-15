Oscar nominations announced; 'Mank' leads with 10
(LOS ANGELES) — This morning, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards, and Netflix’s inside Hollywood drama Mank led the pack with 10, including a Best Director nomination for David Fincher, and a Best Actor nom for Gary Oldman.
There was a six-way tie for second place, with The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 each scoring six nominations apiece.
The 93rd Academy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on April 25 and the virtual ceremony will air live on ABC.
Here is the list of nominations in the main categories. The rest can be found at Oscars.org.
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman – The Father
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Youn Yuh -jung – Minari
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Gary Oldman – Mank
Steven Yeun – Minari
Best Actress
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day – The United States v. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Best Animated Feature Film
Onward – Pixar
Over the Moon – Netflix
Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon – Netflix
Soul – Pixar
Wolfwalkers – Apple TV Plus/GKIDS
Best Director
Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round
David Fincher – Mank
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Best Picture
The Father – Sony Pictures Classics
Judas and the Black Messiah – Warner Bros.
Mank – Netflix
Minari – A24
Nomadland – Searchlight Pictures
Promising Young Woman – Focus Features
Sound of Metal – Amazon Studios
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Netflix
Best Original Song
“Fight for You” – Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice” – The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Húsavík” – Eurovision Song Contest
“Io Si” – “Seen” – The Life Ahead
“Speak Now” – One Night in Miami
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods – Terence Blanchard
Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Minari – Emile Mosseri
News of the World – James Newton Howard
Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer
The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
One Night in Miami – Kemp Powers
The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah – Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas
Minari – Lee Isaac Chung
Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell
Sound of Metal – Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin
By Stephen Iervolino
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.