Oscar winners Natalie Portman, Lupita Nyong’o to star in, produce AppleTV+ series 'Lady in the Lake'

Photos: Nick Barose/Frederic Auerbach — Courtesy AppleTV+(LOS ANGELES) — Oscar winners Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o will produce and star in a series adaptation of Laura Lippman’s New York Times best-selling mystery novel Lady in the Lake.

Set in 1960s Baltimore, the movie will have Portman playing a housewife and mother who becomes an investigative journalist to solve a cold case murder.

According to AppleTV, this puts Maddie Schwartz on a “collision course” with Nyong’o’s character Cleo Sherwood, “a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs, and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore’s Black progressive agenda.”

The series for the streaming network will be directed and co-produced by Alma Har’el, the award-winning filmmaker behind the Shia LaBeouf’s drama Honey Boy.

The series marks Black Swan Oscar winner Portman’s first foray into television.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.