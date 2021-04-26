Oscar-winning ‘Minari’ star Yuh-Jung Youn says don’t hold your breath for an on-screen team-up with Brad Pitt

ABC/AMPAS

One of the highlights of Sunday night’s Oscars telecast was the grateful, and very funny, acceptance speech given by Best Supporting Actress winner Yuh-Jung Youn.

Not only did the 73-year-old Minari star thank her sons “for making mom work,” but she also threw some admiring glances at presenter and Minari co-producer Brad Pitt.

Backstage, she was asked a few questions about Brad — including one asking how the heartthrob smelled, to which Yuh-Jung quipped, “I’m not a dog, I didn’t smell him!”

She was also asked if she’d ever want to co-star in a romantic movie with the actor she’d been watching since “he was very young.”

Youn smiled at the notion, but replied, “No, that will never happen with my English, and age, you know,” she said, laughing, then adding, “I don’t dream impossible dreams.”

