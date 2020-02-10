ABC-Entertainment 

Oscars 2020 Winners list

ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — The 92nd annual Academy Awards were presented Sunday night at ceremonies at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, broadcast live in ABC.  Here are the winners in key categories.  Find the complete list of winners at Oscars.org:

Best Picture
Parasite 

Actor in a Leading Role
Joaquin Phoenix — Joker

Actress in a Leading Role
Renée Zellweger — Judy

Actress in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern — Marriage Story

Actor in a Supporting Role
Brad Pitt — Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Directing
Bong Joon Ho — Parasite

Adapted Screenplay
Jojo Rabbit — Taika Waititi

Original Screenplay
Parasite  — Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han

Production Design
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari 

Cinematography
1917 — Roger Deakins

Visual Effects
1917

Costume Design
Little Women

Sound Mixing
1917

Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari

Original Score
Joker — Hildur Guðnadóttir

Animated Feature Film
Toy Story 4 

Animated Short Film
Hair Love

Documentary Feature
American Factory 

Documentary Short Subject
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone  — If You’re a Girl

Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell

Live-Action Short Film
The Neighbors’ Window

International Feature Film
Parasite

Original Song
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman — Elton John & Bernie Taupin

