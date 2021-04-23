Oscars 2021 Best Picture spotlight: ‘Mank’

Gary Oldman as Herman Mankiewicz and Tom Pelphrey as Joe Mankiewicz/NETFLIX

Mank is heading into Oscars night with the most nominations of any film — 10, including the coveted Best Picture trophy.

It stars Gary Oldman as real-life Hollywood screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz. Set between 1930 and 1940, the film follows “Mank,” as he’s known, as he is hired by Orson Welles to write the screenplay for Welles’ next project, Citizen Kane.

Mank bases the main character in Citizen Kane on the powerful publisher William Randolph Hearst, who he’s known for years. Mank and Welles struggle to get the film made, while facing pushback from Hearst and the movie studio.

Mank was directed by David Fincher, based on a screenplay written by his late father, Jack Fincher. The film is streaming now on Netflix.

