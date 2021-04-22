Oscars 2021 Best Picture spotlight: ‘The Father’

Sony Pictures Classics

The Father, one of eight nominees this year competing for the Best Picture Oscar, stars Oscar winners Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins.

Hopkins plays the title character, a man suffering from dementia. He insists he has no memory problems, yet is unable to remember major life events. Colman plays his daughter, Anne.

The movie unfolds through the father’s eyes, as he struggles to understand the world around him, which is not always as he perceives it to be.

The Father is written and directed by Florian Zeller, based on his 2012 play, which was inspired by his real-life experiences.

The film is nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture and acting nods for Hopkins and Colman. It’s available to watch in theaters or on demand.

