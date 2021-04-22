Oscars 2021 Best Picture spotlight: ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’

Netflix/Niko Tavernise

The Trial of the Chicago 7 is up for Best Picture at the Oscars this weekend. The film is based on the real-life trial of a group of prominent anti-Vietnam War activists, including Abbie Hoffman, Tom Hayden, Jerry Rubin and Bobby Seale.

Five months after protesting at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, all seven men were arrested and charged with inciting a riot. During the politically-motivated trial, the defendants struggle to persuade a clearly prejudiced judge that they’re not responsible for the violence.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 was written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, and features an all-star cast that includes Sacha Baron Cohen, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eddie Redmayne and Jeremy Strong.

The film is up for five Oscars this year and is available to stream on Netflix.

Tune in to the 93rd Oscars Sunday, April 25, live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.