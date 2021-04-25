Oscars 2021: Daniel Kaluuya wins Best Supporting Actor

ABC

Daniel Kaluuya took home the award for Best Supporting Actor at the 2021 Oscars on Sunday night.

The British actor, 32, snagged the honor for his role of Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah.

During his acceptance speech, Kaluuya thanked those that helped make the biographical drama a reality before sharing his plans to celebrate the win.

“I’ll return to work on Tuesday because tonight we’re going up,” he said with a laugh.

Other nominees for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar included talented actors Sacha Baron Cohen for his role in The Trial of the Chicago 7, Leslie Odom Jr. for One Night in Miami, Paul Raci for Sound of Metal and Lakeith Stanfield also for Judas and the Black Messiah.

