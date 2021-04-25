Oscars 2021: Glenn Close’s dance moves go viral

ABC

The 2021 Academy Awards were full of history-making firsts — but no one expected Glenn Close twerking as being one of the biggest moments of the night.

Close busted out her dance moves when Questlove — who provided music for the big night — and Lil Rel played her a song and asked whether or not it was nominated for an Oscar. The Hillbilly Elegy star guessed the song’s title correctly — “Da Butt” from the 1988 film School Daze — and even demonstrated her knowledge of the single.

“‘Da Butt’ — it was a classic song by the great Washington, D.C. go-go band E.U. Shout out to Sugar Bear and the whole Backyard Band,” she professed, adding. “So Spike Lee had it written for his brilliant movie School Daze. Sadly, my friends at the Oscars missed it and it was not nominated so it couldn’t have won.”

After hearing her impressive answer, Rel challenged her to do the dance…which she happily obliged and shook her booty with vim and vigor — cementing her status as the most-viral moment of the night.

She may have lost out on the Best Supporting Actress Oscar, but she definitely stole the show.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.