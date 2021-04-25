Oscars 2021: ‘Promising Young Woman’ and ‘The Father’ win Best Original & Adapted Screenplay

ABC

Promising Young Woman and The Father won the Best Original and Adapted Screenplay awards, respectively, during Sunday’s Oscars.

Promising Young Woman was written by Emerald Fennell, who also directed the film in her feature directorial debut. Fennell accepted the award and thanked the movie’s cast, which includes Best Actress nominee Carey Mulligan, crew and her family. She also referenced a speech she wrote when she was 10, in which she thanked her “supportive husband,” Zack Morris from Saved By the Bell.

The Father was written by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, the latter of whom accepted the award. Zeller, who also directed The Father, thanked his writing partner, and star Anthony Hopkins, who’s nominated for Best Actor for the title role, a man who’s battling dementia.

Both Promising Young Woman and The Father are also nominated for Best Picture. Fennell is nominated for Best Director, as well.

