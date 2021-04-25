Oscars 2021: The complete winners list

ABC; Artwork by Magnus Voll Mathiassen

The 93rd Oscars aired Sunday night live on ABC. Here are the winners:

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Animated Feature Film

Soul

Best Costume Design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Original Score

Soul

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Father

Best Original Screenplay

Promising Young Woman

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Animated Short Film

If Anything Happens I Love You

Best Live-Action Short Film

Two Distant Strangers

Best Documentary

My Octopus Teacher

Best Documentary Short

Colette

Best International Feature Film

Another Round

Best Sound

Sound of Metal

Best Production Design

Mank

Best Film Editing

Sound of Metal

Best Cinematography

Mank

Best Visual Effects

Tenet

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Original Song

“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Best Director

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Picture

Nomadland

