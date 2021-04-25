Oscars 2021: The complete winners list
The 93rd Oscars aired Sunday night live on ABC. Here are the winners:
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Animated Feature Film
Soul
Best Costume Design
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best Original Score
Soul
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Father
Best Original Screenplay
Promising Young Woman
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Animated Short Film
If Anything Happens I Love You
Best Live-Action Short Film
Two Distant Strangers
Best Documentary
My Octopus Teacher
Best Documentary Short
Colette
Best International Feature Film
Another Round
Best Sound
Sound of Metal
Best Production Design
Mank
Best Film Editing
Sound of Metal
Best Cinematography
Mank
Best Visual Effects
Tenet
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best Original Song
“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Best Director
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Picture
Nomadland
