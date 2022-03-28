Oscars 2022: ‘CODA’﻿ wins Best Picture

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The 94th annual Academy Awards named CODA Best Picture, beating out a category with a whopping 10 nominees.

This marks the first time a movie from a streaming service claimed the night’s highest honor, as it was offered by Apple TV+. The movie’s producers, Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger accepted the award and thanked the Academy “for letting our CODA make history tonight.”

They also spoke about the numerous difficulties they faced filming the groundbreaking movie, such as delaying scenes shot on the ocean at 4 a.m. because of inclement weather. Despite everything, they praised director ﻿Sian Heder﻿, who “kept the boat afloat and you’ve been the best captain a producer can ever dream of, really.”

CODA became the film to beat on Sunday, winning all three awards for which it was nominated — Best Actor in a Supporting Role, which was won by Troy Kotsur, as well as Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture.

CODA ﻿is a heartwarming story about a musically talented teenager, played by ﻿Emilia Jones, and her relationship with her deaf parents and deaf brother.

The award was presented by ﻿Lady Gaga ﻿and ﻿Liza Minnelli﻿.

