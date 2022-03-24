Oscars 2022: Here’s who and what could make history

AMPAS

The 94th Academy Awards are upon us! Let’s take a look at what could make history at this year’s Oscars ceremony.

Troy Kotsur is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the heartwarming drama CODA. He’s already picked up crucial wins at the Gotham and SAG Awards. If he wins the Oscar, he will become the first deaf man and the second deaf actor to ever be awarded by the Academy.

Two real-life couples were honored with nominations that spanned all four acting categories this year. Oscar winners Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem were nominated for their work in Parallel Mothers and Being the Ricardos, respectively, while first-time nominees Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons were nominated for their work in The Power of the Dog.

The Power of the Dog earned 12 nominations in all, including Jane Campion for Best Director. She’s the only woman to have ever been nominated in this category twice — the first time was in 1994, for The Piano. If Campion comes out on top, she will become only the third woman to ever win the award, after Kathryn Bigelow and Chloé Zhao.

It’s easier to list the awards Lin-Manuel Miranda hasn’t won at this point — the man has two Emmys, three Tonys and three Grammys, but still no Oscar statue. If he wins Best Original Song for “Dos Oruguitas,” from Encanto, he will finally achieve the coveted EGOT status, a feat only 16 others have accomplished.

Find out what history will be made during the live Academy Awards ceremony Sunday, March 27 at 8pm, only on ABC.

