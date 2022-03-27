Oscars 2022: Jane Campion wins Best Director

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Second time’s the charm! Jane Campion has won the Oscar for Best Director for The Power of the Dog during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony Sunday night.

Campion made history this year as the first woman to be nominated in the category twice and one of only seven women to be nominated for Best Director in the Oscars’ history.

Additionally, this marks the third time a woman has won in the category and the first time that two women directors have won in the category back-to-back. Kathryn Bigelow won for The Hurt Locker in 2010 and Chloé Zhao won last year for Nomadland.

