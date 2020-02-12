Oscars boosting big winner 'Parasite', as director's translator eyes her own film future

L-R – Bong, Choi — ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — Parasite is reaping the benefits of its historic Oscar wins from Sunday, according to Fandango.

The ticket seller reports that as of late Monday, advance ticket sales for Bong Joon-ho’s film — about the members of a poor household scheming a much wealthier family — jumped 443% from last month.

Meanwhile, rentals and purchases of Parasite on its streaming service FandangoNow are up 468 percent over the same period.

The film, which has grossed $36 million in the United States, will expand from 1,060 theaters to over 2,000 theaters this weekend.

And in a related turn of events, Bong Joon Ho’s interpreter, Sharon Choi, tells The Wrap that she’s conceiving her own big-screen bow.

While the Parasite director can speak English, the attractive, well-spoken, and multilingual 25-year-old Korean American has been a constant presence at Bong’s side since the film first stormed the Cannes film festival in 2019.

In fact, the whirlwind of the movie’s global promotional campaign seems to be getting her creative gears turning, she tells the trade. “I want to make a movie about this!” Choi said. “About awards season!”

That campaign netted Bong Joon Ho a mantel full of awards, culminating Sunday night with four Oscar wins, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.