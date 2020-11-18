Out of 'Prison' for good, Wentworth Miller set for 'Law & Order: SVU' comeback

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Wentworth Miller is making a return to Law & Order: SVU.

According to ET, the 48-year-old actor will return to the series for season 22 as ADA Isaiah Holmes — Miller’s character who was first introduced during Season 21.

While there was no confirmed airdate for Miller’s appearance as Holmes, it is expected in early 2021 and will feature his character’s return as the newly promoted lead of the Brooklyn DA’s Civil Rights Unit who is “pulled back into the SVU fold after one of his old schoolmates comes under investigation and ADA Dominick Carisi Jr., portrayed by Peter Scanavino, seeks out Holmes’ help.”

News of Miller’s return to Law & Order: SVU comes after he revealed he would not be returning to Prison Break — a drama where, for five seasons, he portrayed a man name Michael Scofield, who devises a plan to spring his wrongly-accused brother from jail.

“I’m out. Of PB. Officially,” he shared in an Instagram caption on November 8.

“Not [because] of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told),” Miller wrote. “So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons… I understand this is disappointing. I’m sorry.”



“If you’re hot and bothered [because] you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one… That’s your work,” he added.

By Danielle Long and Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.