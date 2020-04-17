'Outlander' star Sam Heughan opens up about facing intense bullying, harassment for six years

Starz(LOS ANGELES) — Outlander star Sam Heughan is opening up publicly about facing “constant bullying, harassment, stalking and false narrative” for the past six years.

In a lengthy Twitter message, the Scottish star wrote that he feels the need to speak out now because he is “upset” and “hurt”

“It’s affecting my life, mental state and is a daily concern,” he writes. “My costars, friends, family, myself, in fact anyone I’m associated with has been subjected to personal slurs, shaming, abuse, death threats, stalking, sharing of private information and vile, false narrative.”

He revealed some of the “false claims” he has faced recently “vary from me manipulating fans, being a closeted homosexual, trying to mislead or exhort fans for money and disregarding [COVID-19] advice.”

To that last point, Heughan explained that he has been self-isolating in Hawaii after arriving in the state prior to the travel ban. He decided to “remain in a safe environment” rather than risk infection by returning home to the U.K.

He concluded by saying he “will not entertain” bullying of any kind anymore and will be blocking anyone that writes anything “defamatory or abusive.”

Heughan thanked the fans who have been supportive and kind, ending his message on a positive note.

“Stay safe and please be kind to yourself and each other,” he wrote. “There’s so much more to concern ourselves with right now. See you around.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.