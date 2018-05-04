“Overboard” and “Bad Samaritan” among this week's new releases

Photo Credit: Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures / Pantelion Films(LOS ANGELES) — The following movies open nationwide on Friday:

* Overboard — This reboot of the 1987 comedy of the same name stars Anna Faris as a working mother, unjustly fired by a spoiled, wealthy playboy — played by Eugenio Derbez — whose yacht she’d been hired to clean. When he loses his memory after falling of the boat, she exacts her revenge by convincing him they’re married and he’s poor like her. Also starring Eva Longoria, John Hannah and Swoosie Kurtz. Rated PG-13.

* Bad Samaritan — A pair of small-time crooks — played by Robert Sheehan and Carlito Olivero — stumble upon a woman, portrayed by Kerry Condon, being held captive in a home they intended to rob. Rated R.

* Tully — This dramedy, from Jason Reitman and Diablo Cody — the team behind Juno, Jennifer’s Body and Young Adult — stars Charlize Theron as a mother of three facing a mid-life crisis who benefits from the insightful wisdom from kind and caring a nanny, played by Makenzie Davis. Rated R. (TRAILER CONTAINS ADULT CONTENT)

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* RBG — This documentary examines the life and work of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Rated PG.

