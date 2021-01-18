‘Ozark’, ‘The Crown’ lead Netflix-dominated 26th Critics’ Choice nominations
(LOS ANGELES) — Netflix dominated the nominations for the 26th annual Critics’ Choice awards, with The Crown and Ozark earning six nominations apiece.
Both shows propelled the streaming network to 26 total noms, besting HBO, which earned 22.
Other strong contenders for the awards show included HBO’s Lovecraft Country and FX’s Mrs. America on the drama side. For comedies, Emmy sweeper Schitt’s Creek on Pop TV and FX’s What We Do in the Shadows earned five nominations each.
Taye Diggs will return to host the Critics’ Choice Awards telecast, which will air at 7 p.m. Eastern on the CW Sunday, March 7.
Here are the nominations for the 26th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in the major categories. More can be found on the organization’s website.
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ozark
Perry Mason (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor – The Crown
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Claire Danes – Homeland (Showtime)
Laura Linney – Ozark
Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul
Justin Hartley – This Is Us
John Lithgow – Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Tom Pelphrey – Ozark
Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Gillian Anderson – The Crown
Cynthia Erivo – The Outsider
Julia Garner – Ozark
Janet McTeer – Ozark
Wunmi Mosaku – Lovecraft Country
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Better Things (FX)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Mom (CBS)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Ramy (Hulu)
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef – Ramy
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Pamela Adlon – Better Things (FX)
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
William Fichtner – Mom
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Alex Newell – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
Mark Proksch – What We Do in the Shadows
Andrew Rannells – Black Monday (Showtime)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Lecy Goranson – The Conners (ABC)
Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Pop)
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Ashley Park – Emily in Paris
Jaime Pressly – Mom
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
BEST LIMITED SERIES
I May Destroy You (HBO)
Mrs. America
Normal People (Hulu)
The Plot Against America (HBO)
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe (Amazon Studios)
The Undoing (HBO)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Bad Education (HBO)
Between the World and Me (HBO)
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)
Hamilton (Disney+)
Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)
What the Constitution Means to Me (Amazon Studios)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
John Boyega – Small Axe
Hugh Grant – The Undoing
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Chris Rock – Fargo (FX)
Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True
Morgan Spector – The Plot Against America
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
Shira Haas – Unorthodox
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
Tessa Thompson – Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Daveed Diggs – The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)
Joshua Caleb Johnson – The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)
Dylan McDermott – Hollywood (Netflix)
Donald Sutherland – The Undoing
Glynn Turman – Fargo
John Turturro – The Plot Against America
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America
Betsy Brandt – Soulmates
Marielle Heller – The Queen’s Gambit
Margo Martindale – Mrs. America
Winona Ryder – The Plot Against America
Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America
BEST TALK SHOW
Desus & Mero (Showtime)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix)
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix)
Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix)
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)
