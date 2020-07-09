'Palm Springs' stars explain why film's time loop premise is timelier than ever

Hulu(NEW YORK) — The time loop premise of Hulu’s summer comedy Palm Springs feels timelier than ever as the world deals with the monotony of repeating days in quarantine.

Camila Mendes and Meredith Hagner, who play best friends Tala and Misty, say they can see the similarities between being stuck in a Groundhog Day-like situation to being stuck in COVID-19 lockdown.

“I think something about reliving the same day definitely brings up a lot of existential questions,” Mendes tells ABC Audio. “It makes you kind of think about the meaning of life and your purpose in life and blah, blah, blah. And I think that’s the closest thing to quarantine, I think that’s the biggest similarity is the constant reflection and kind of like search for meaning.”

“Our characters didn’t know they were in a time loop which was really fun to play, and yet all of us in quarantine are very aware of what’s happening,” Hagner adds. “So as a viewer now, I really can’t wait to watch the movie again because it’s so timely at this moment. I think that a lot of us will be able to relate to this movie very specifically.”

Palm Springs, starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, debuts on Hulu Friday. It’ll also screen in select drive-in theater locations across the country today as part of the Tribeca Drive-In series, so you can see it on a big screen while social distancing.

“I think it suits the movie really well,” Mendes says. “I mean, it feels like a perfect movie to watch in a drive-in theater so I’m really excited to see how people react to it.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

