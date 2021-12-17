Pandemic-paused season of ‘The Amazing Race’ will debut on January 5

CBS

The 33rd installment of CBS’ Emmy-winning reality show The Amazing Race will finally air on January 5, the network has announced.

The season began filming in February of 2020, but then was halted during the pandemic. Host Phil Keoghan and the contestants reunited this fall, and shooting resumed for another race around the world.

The network also announced this year’s contestant teams:

Akbar Cook Sr. (45) and Sheridan Cook (44) — Married educators from Martinsville, N.J.

Anthony Sadler (29) and Spencer Stone (29) — Childhood friends from Sacramento, CA.

Arun Kumar (56) and Natalia Kumar (28) — Father and daughter from Detroit, MI.

Caro Viehweg (23) and Ray Gantt (25) — Dating couple from Los Angeles and Toms River, N.J., respectively.

Connie (37) and Sam (39) Greiner — Married couple from Charlotte, N.C.

Kim (45) and Penn (47) Holderness –– Internet personalities from Raleigh, N.C.

Marianela “Lulu” (37) and Marissa “Lala” (37) Gonzalez — Twins and radio hosts from North Bergen, N.J.

Michael Norwood (36) and Armonde “Moe” Badger (42) — Singing police officers from Buffalo, N.Y.

Raquel Moore (31) and Cayla Platt (30) — Flight attendants from Chicago, Ill. and Gulf Breeze, FL., respectively.

Ryan Ferguson (37) and Dusty Harris (38) — Best friends from Columbia, MO.

Taylor Green-Jones (38) and Isaiah Green-Jones (31) — YouTube personalities from Portland, OR.

