“Panicked” Jenna Fischer does “Jimmy Kimmel” interview in a bath towel

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Actress Jenna Fischer showed up to her interview with Jimmy Kimmel on Monday wearing nothing but a white bath towel and blue jeans.

“I waited a little too long to get dressed and then my zipper broke and I panicked,” admitted Fischer, who walked to the guest couch displaying on a hanger the burgundy dress she intended to wear.

“I am a Missouri girl and the show must go on,” she said. “I’m mentally freaking out [because] I’m on a talk show in a towel, but I’m physically very comfortable,” she added.



The Office veteran also shared an image of her late-night look on Twitter, confusing some fans and humoring others.

“Girl I love you so much, but are you wearing a towel? And if you are, please explain why? You make it look good,” one Twitter user said.

“Pushing the boundaries — turns up in a towel. I hope there’s a full explanation during the interview,” another follower said.

Fischer appeared on the show to discuss her new sitcom Splitting Up Together, a show about a divorced couple who decides to stay in the family home with their children. She and Oliver Hudson play just such a couple.

“It’s a thing now. It’s called ‘bird nesting’ and it’s something that divorced couples are doing,” she said. “Rather than having the kids pack a bag each week and go to different parent homes, the parents alternate in the family home.”

Splitting Up Together airs Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. on ABC.

