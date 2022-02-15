Paramount+ announces that it’s ordered a new season of ‘1883’, and a follow-up about the Dutton clan, ‘1932’

Paramount+

Paramount+ has ordered another season of its Yellowstone prequel series 1883, and announced that creator Taylor Sheridan has another period show about the Dutton clan up his sleeve called 1932.

While 1883 tells the tale of Yellowstone‘s Dutton family journeying west through the Great Plains to Montana, it hasn’t yet been announced what 1932 will see the family doing.

In a statement, Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios, said, “With the brilliant mind and gifted storytelling of Taylor Sheridan, we have created an entirely new world to explore with 1883 while expanding Yellowstone, and with 1932 we will open up a new chapter in this rapidly growing universe.”

