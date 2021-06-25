Paris Hilton, Marlon Wayans & more sign on for Tubi and TikTok’s nostalgia reunion

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Fox’s streaming service Tubi is partnering with TikTok to travel back to the 90s and early 2000s with an event that reunites some of the era’s beloved film and TV stars.

Fran Drescher (The Nanny), Paris Hilton (The Simple Life), Lacey Chabert (Party of Five), Marlon Wayans (The Wayans Brothers), and Joey Lawrence (Blossom) have signed on for the hour-long, nostalgia-filled event where they’ll answer trivia questions and engage in challenges connected to hit throwback shows Tubi offers, including Dawson’s Creek and Degrassi.

Taking place on TikTok, the event marks the social platform’s first time hosting a live U.S. reunion special. Breakout TikTok star Brittany Broski will host, with fellow social media personalities Zack Lugo, Tre Clements, Melissa One aka Chunkysdead and more participating.

Leading up to the event, the actors will be releasing nostalgia-themed videos on TikTok discussing their favorite on-screen kisses and clap-backs, outfit regrets and more.

The reunion premieres on June 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

