Paris Hilton talks new charity sweepstakes, philanthropy…and binge-watching herself

Credit: Shannon Laurine(NEW YORK) — Flying to L.A. to dine with Paris Hilton? That’s hot.

The businesswoman, DJ and reality TV star has teamed with Prizeo.com for a sweepstakes that will raise money for the Sasha Project LA, a charity started by 12-year-old Sasha Bogosian. Sasha, who has cerebral palsy, hand-paints denim clothing, sells it and gives 100% of the proceeds to the art therapy program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Paris tells ABC Audio, “We’re going to fly you and a guest out [to L.A.], put you in a beautiful hotel, and we’re going to spend the day together and have lunch.” You’ll also get some of Paris’ signature beauty and fashion products.

The cause is dear to Paris’ heart, not just just because she’s worked a lot with patients at the hospital, but because she considers Sasha to be “my little sister.”

“I’m so proud of her. I think it’s incredible that at such a young age…she’s been doing this for years now, and to use her passion for fashion and for art and creativity to raise funds for this cause, I think is just so admirable,” Paris says.

Paris’ other quarantine charity activities have included staging fundraising deejay sets in her living room.

“It’s definitely different than playing in front of a huge audience,” she laughs. “I’m used to playing at music festivals [for] sometimes hundreds of thousands of people…but I think it’s incredible…that we’re able to do this virtually.”

And during her downtime, Paris has been binge-watching…herself.

“I’ve actually been watching a lot of The Simple Life,” she admits.

“My boyfriend and I are quarantined together and that’s one show that we really enjoy watching. It’s so much fun just to reminisce and watch it and laugh….that show is just so hilarious. He loves it!”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.