Paul Bettany confirms a major Marvel character will soon make their on-screen debut in ‘WandaVision’

Disney+/Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Marvel fans are already scrambling to figure out what happens next on WandaVision, but series star Paul Bettany hints the biggest surprise isn’t on anyone’s radar.

Speaking to the Lights, Camera, Barstool podcast Tuesday, the actor teased that a major Marvel character will debut on the Disney+ series. Bettany added that the character is such a big deal, the company has gone into overdrive to keep their identity a secret.

“So many things get leaked, but there’s this thing that has been completely under wraps that happens,” said Bettany. “I work with this actor that I’ve always wanted to work with and we have fireworks together, the scenes are great and I think people are going to be really excited.”

Continued the British actor, “I’ve always wanted to work with this guy and the scenes are pretty intense!”

As for who that mystery character is, Bettany says fans will have to wait and see but made a promise about the upcoming fourth episode, which premieres Friday, January 29, saying “minds are going to explode.”

The 49-year-actor also teased that the alternate sitcom reality the characters currently reside and the real world will “have more conflict.”

“I don’t want to give away too much about the future episodes, but I will tell you this, there were more special effects requirements for our TV show than there were for Endgame,” he boasted. “I think they’re going to be massively surprised by the end of the show.”

Bettany, teasing a big “payoff,” confirmed WandaVision will set the stage for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next phase, adding, “[Fans are] going to look at the MCU in a whole new light and also have a much deeper understanding in what direction it’s moving.”

WandaVisionis exclusively available on the streaming service Disney+.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.