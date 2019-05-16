Paul Rudd accepts the mission of hosting 'SNL' in new promo

Rosalind O’Connor/NBC(NEW YORK) — Saturday Night Live dropped a Mission: Impossible-themed promo for this weekend’s season finale.

The clip opens with guest host Paul Rudd seated in an empty Studio 8H, where, after giving the password — “capital ‘P,’ lowercase ‘a**word'” — the show’s Beck Bennett hands him a message: “WILL U HOST SHOW?” scribbled on loose leaf paper in crayon. Of course, the Avengers: Endgame star is already hosting the show — a fact SNL‘s Heidi Gardner, seated near them the whole time, points out. Rudd’s subsequent attempts to make small talk with Gardner, who’s trying to have eat lunch “privately,” are met with a less-than-enthusiastic reception.

This week’s episode marks Rudd’s fourth time as host. DJ Khaled will make his SNL debut as the week’s musical guest.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.