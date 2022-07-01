Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man finally addresses that “gross” fan theory for how he could have beaten Thanos

Marvel Studios

(NOTE CONTENT) Aboard the new Disney Wish cruise ship, fans of The Avengers will be treated to hang-outs with costumed characters and other eye-popping tastes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Evidently, they’ll also hear Paul Rudd, in character as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, address a fan theory about how his shrinking superhero could have defeated Thanos.

To put it delicately, it involves the hero shrinking to insect size and Thanos’ purple behind.

According to a tourist’s footage of an exchange between Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, in character on a video screen as Hope Van Dyne AKA The Wasp, the exchange begins with both heroes introducing themselves to their guests.

“Look, before we start, let me address the elephant in the room,” Rudd’s Lang opens.

“I’ve heard a lot of chatter out there asking why I didn’t shrink down, go in, and uh … kill Thanos in a really creative way,” he says, miming giving the Mad Titan the worst prostate exam of all time.

“First of all: gross,” Ant-Man says. “Secondly, it’s much more complicated than that. Allow me to explain–“

Fortunately, Lilly’s Hope cuts him off: “If only we had the time!”

Incidentally, the superhero show The Boys — which can “go there” thanks to its mature rating — just saw a shrinking supe accidentally doing something similar in the third season’s first episode. However, the internal adventure ended with accidentally explosive results, when the teensy character sneezed.

