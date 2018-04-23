Paula Patton attempts to clear up her involvement with a married man: “He's in the process of divorce”

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Paula Patton is shooting down allegations that she’s currently dating a happily married man.

In an interview with Hello Beautiful, Patton made clear that her boyfriend, Zach Quittman, has already split with his wife.

“I would just say when I met him he was separated from his wife and he’s in the process of divorce,” Patton said. “They’re still married as that happens. He told his wife a while ago and I told Robin,” said Patton, referring to ex-husband Robin Thicke. “[Quittman’s wife] heard it from him first, not from anybody else. I let Robin know because he’s the father of my child and I thought he had a right to know that I had somebody, since the first time that we been divorced, that I wanted in my life and that I want my child to know.”

Page Six, however, reports that Quittman, a Malibu, California real estate developer, and his wife are not legally separated and that he’s not even moved out of their house yet. According to Paula, that’s not true.

“I would never go into any one else’s marriage and disrupt it in a million, trillion years,” she said. “This man was already living in a different home.”

Patton, 42, says at this point in her life, she’s all about living in her truth. “The truth is, people don’t really care that much about you,” she said. “They think about themselves. So they talk about you for a few seconds but then they’re on to their own lives.”

She continues, “Start living your life the way you want to and people will respect you because you’re in your truth.”

Patton’s film, Traffik, is now in theaters.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.