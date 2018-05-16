Pauley Perrette responds to CBS statement on “multiple physical assaults” tweets

Photo: Patrick McElhenney/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved(LOS ANGELES) — Pauley Perrette, who recently left CBS’ NCIS after 15 seasons, thanked the network for its response to her tweets over the weekend suggesting she was the victim of “multiple physical assaults.”

“Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her,” said CBS in a statement on Tuesday, according to Deadline. “Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.”

“I want to thank my studio and network CBS. They have always been so good to me and always had my back,” Perrette responded.

The 49-year-old actress posted a series of cryptic tweets on Sunday that began, “I refused to go low, that’s why I’ve never told publicly what happened. But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me…”

“Maybe I’m wrong for not ‘spilling the beans’ Telling the story, THE TRUTH,” she continued. “I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost?…Just know, I’m trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn’t the right thing about crime… ?”

Added Perrette, “There is a “machine’ keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me. A very rich, very powerful publicity ‘machine.’ No morals, no obligation to truth, and I’m just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it.”

“I’ve been supporting ant-bullying [sic] programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it’s school or work, that you’re required to go to? It’s horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults…” she concluded.

Perrette’s final NCIS episode aired last Friday.

