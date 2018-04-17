“People” magazine renames “World's Most Beautiful” issue: “It's not a beauty contest”

Courtesy PEOPLE(HOLLYWOOD) — People magazine is changing with the times. Wednesday, the magazine will release its annual issue that celebrates the most beautiful stars in Hollywood, but there’s a difference.

Since 1990, when the magazine unveiled its first-ever issue on this theme featuring Michelle Pfeiffer on the cover, the issue has always been called some variation on “Most Beautiful” — “World’s Most Beautiful,” “Most Beautiful Woman” or “50 Most Beautiful.” But no longer.

As editor Jess Cagle explains in a note, “This year we’re renaming it ‘The Beautiful Issue,’ to make clear that the issue is not a beauty contest. Nothing else has changed. As always it will feature beautiful women (and a few men) of all shapes, sizes and colors, and it will celebrate the most beautiful qualities of all: strength, humanity and artistry.”

As for who will appear on the cover of The Beautiful Issue 2018, Cagle provides a hint: It’s a woman who, he says, is a “performer, mother and role model whose honesty, humor, confidence and sheer star power make her one of the most beloved and fascinating entertainers on the planet.”

Let the guessing begin.

