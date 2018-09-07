'Peppermint' and 'The Nun' among his week's new releases

Photo: Tony Rivetti; © 2017 STX Financing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — Here are the films opening nationwide on Friday:

* Peppermint — Jennifer Garner plays a young mother, out for revenge against a cartel that killed her husband and daughter. Also starring Kong: Skull Island‘s John Ortiz, The Newsroom‘s John Gallagher Jr., Narcos‘ Juan Pablo Raba and Tyson Ritter. Rated R.

* The Nun — This spinoff of The Conjuring 2, and the fifth installment in The Conjuring franchise, follows a priest and a novice — played by Demián Bichir and American Horror Story: Murder House‘s Taissa Farmiga, respectively — who are sent by the Vatican to investigate the death of a young nun in 1952 Romania and are confronted by a demonic nun. Rated R.

* God Bless the Broken Road — A financially strapped young mother — played by Lindsay Pulsipher — struggles to raise her young daughter after losing her husband in Afghanistan. Jordin Sparks and Army Wives‘ Kim Delaney also star. Rated PG.

