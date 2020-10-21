Peta Murgatroyd reveals she pulled three ribs during 'Dancing with the Stars'

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — Dancing with the Stars dance pro Peta Murgatroyd was sent home this week alongside partner Vernon Davis. While the 34-year-old dancer is understandably disappointed that she will not be hoisting up the Mirror Ball Trophy this year, she revealed that her dismissal came on the heels of a painful injury.

During the season’s 80s night, Murgatroyd managed to pull three ribs while performing the tango to Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

“When I was getting the judges’ scores last week, I was standing there, I’m like, ‘Something’s not right.’ I was saying it to myself while trying to have a decent face on [for] the cameras,” she told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, adding that her shoulder started stiffening up almost immediately.

By the time she left the ballroom floor, she “couldn’t turn my head. It had locked up to the point.”

Murgatroyd first thought it was a sore muscle and scheduled to have the area massaged, but soon discovered, “I had three ribs that had pulled out,” which required therapy.

“I was in, like, a lot of pain,” the professional dancer continued, noting that her neck was the sorest of all. “I think it’s because [my ribs] pulled out from this [top right] side and the pain went up through my neck. It was strange, I know.”

“I don’t know how it happened, it just happened,” Murgatroyd remarked, adding that she’s now “totally fine.”

Unfortunately, she and Davis were sent home on Monday, but the dancer says she will always cherish her partnership with the Super Bowl MVP.

“We have a nice bond that was formed and I truly hope we can carry it over into our lives forever,” she smiled. “It has been a pleasure getting to know him.”

DWTS airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Megan Stone

