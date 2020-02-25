Pete Davidson reveals the moment he knew his engagement to Ariana Grande was over

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagicPete Davidson broke his silence about his whirlwind romance — and engagement — to Ariana Grande. For those who blinked and missed it, the two were together from May to October 2018.

In an extremely candid Live Your Truth interview with Charlemagne Tha God, the Saturday Night Live star opened up about his former flame and about what went wrong.

While the 26-year-old doesn’t regret their relationship, there’s one thing he wish he could change and that’s how the relationship changed him from being known as comedian first to being now known as Grande’s ex.

“It’s the worst,” said Davidson of how it affects his ego. “It definitely hurts. ‘Cause, you know, I’ve been doing this for like 10 years. So it sucks for, like, a six-month thing to just completely take over that.”

Later, when talking about addiction and the recent string of young rappers dying from overdoses, the conversation steered toward Mac Miller, Grande’s longtime boyfriend who died from an overdose. He was 26.

“I totally got it,” revealed Davidson as he spoke about Ariana’s public grieving. “I was like, ‘Listen. I get it. Do whatever you gotta do and I’ll be here.'”

However, he says that was the moment he knew their relationship was over. “I pretty much knew it was around over after that. That was really horrible,” he explained, detailing the hell Grande went through with her grief, which fractured their relationship.

“All I do know is that she really loved the sh** outta him and she wasn’t, like, putting on a show,” revealed Davidson.

Overall though, Davidson feels no ill will, even when asked about the shade Grande apparently threw at him during her performance at the Grammys. Why? Because “that’s her job.”

Although, Pete wryly added that, “she’s the queen of shade.”

