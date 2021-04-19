Pete Davidson roasts Jake Paul, brings up sexual assault allegations while hosting pay-per-view boxing match

Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

(NOTE CONTENT, LANGUAGE) Pete Davidson made it known Saturday how much he dislikes YouTuber Jake Paul while hosting his boxing match against MMA fighter Ben Askren.

Paul, 24, won the match after knocking Askren, 36, out in the first round, boosting his stats to 3-0.

The Saturday Night Live star also interviewed both fighters during the Triller Fight match in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, reports USA Today Sports.

Davidson sat down with Paul first and expressed how the YouTuber’s pump-up speech reminded him of “Charlie Sheen when he went on his ‘winning’ tirade.'”

While the response elicited a chuckle from Paul and his team, the King of Staten Island star changed the mood by bringing up the sexual assault allegations levied against the YouTuber.

Earlier this month, vlogger Justine Paradise claimed the internet personality had sexually assaulted her even after she told him “No,” according to the April 9 video.

After Davidson referenced the video, of which the question was censored during broadcast, Paul responded, “You can’t joke around about that.”

“No, I’m not,” the actor replied. “I’m not.”

During Davidson’s locker room interview with Askren, the MMA fighter admitted that, while his opponent was a decent fighter, he believes Paul to be a “s***-bag of a human being.”

The two also discussed another controversy that the YouTuber was involved in, bringing up the 2020 FBI swat raid on his Los Angeles home, where authorities confiscated a long gun and multiple firearms from the residence, according to ABC-affiliate KABC.

Despite the 36-year-old’s distaste for Paul, he wound up losing the match in the first round. The event sold over 1.4 million pay-per-views.

