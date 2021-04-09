Phoebe Waller-Bridge signs on to ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images(LONDON) — Fleabag‘s Emmy-winning creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has signed on to the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones adventure.

The actress will co-star with Harrison Ford for director James Mangold’s take on the dashing archaeologist, production of which has begun to spin up.

Plot details are still hush-hush, but what is known is the fifth Indy movie is set to bow on July 29, 2022.

Incidentally, while the British actress and Killing Eve co-producer has never worked with Ford, she starred as the Millennium Falcon‘s sassy droid co-pilot L3-37 in Solo, which was about the early days of Ford’s iconic Star Wars character.

Both projects were produced by Lucasfilm, which is owned by ABC News’ parent company Disney.

By Stephen Iervolino

