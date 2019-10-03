Phoebe Waller-Bridge won't let go of her Emmys in 'SNL' spot

Rosalind O’Connor/NBC(NEW YORK) — If you never heard of Phoebe Waller-Bridge before her Amazon show Fleabag recently won her three Emmy Awards, that’s OK: she wouldn’t let you forget about it, now.

That’s the gag behind her promo spot for her upcoming hosting stint on Saturday Night Live: the actress won’t let go of her unwieldy golden trophies.

And yes, if that means having performers like Beck Bennett being forced to incorporate her Emmys into sketches, so be it.

In the clip, Waller-Bridge also attends a sketch meeting, when she stops mid-sentence, parched. With her arms encumbered, she says: WATER, and opens her mouth for new cast member Chloe Fineman to pour water in, from a glass.

The trophies also prevent Waller-Bridge from being able to press the elevator button, to boot, stranding her in the lobby of Rockefeller Center. “At least I had company,” she tells an annoyed Bennett. “You know, my Emmys.”

Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 p.m. Eastern time on NBC. This week’s musical guest is Taylor Swift.

