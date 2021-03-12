Piers Morgan demands apology from The Talk “bullies” after Sharon Osbourne says sorry for defending him

Monty Brinton/CBS @2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.LONDON — (NOTE LANGUAGE) Sharon Osbourne has apologized after a heated exchange on The Talk in which she defended her friend Piers Morgan’s right to say whatever he wants about Meghan Markle.

However, that didn’t sit well with Morgan, who quit Good Morning Britain rather than apologize for saying he didn’t’ believe “a word” of the Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan re-posted Osbourne’s apology Friday morning, adding, “Sharon’s been shamed & bullied into apologising for defending me against colleagues accusing me of racism because I don’t believe Meghan Markle’s bulls***…I demand an apology from those @TheTalkCBS bullies for their disgraceful slurs against ME.”

Osbourne had tweeted early Friday morning, “After some reflection, after sitting with your comments & sitting with my heart I would like to address the discussion on ‘The Talk’ this past Wednesday.”

She added in part, “…I have deep respect & love for the Black community. To anyone of colour that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry.”

She went on: “I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over. There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast! I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us & will continue to learn, listen and do better.”

Her exchange on CBS chat show earlier in the week saw an exasperated Osbourne saying to co-host Sheryl Underwood, “Educate me! Tell me what [Piers] said that was racist!”

Underwood replied that Morgan’s negative comments about Markle had “the implication” of being racist.

For his part, Morgan doubled down on his comments Wednesday morning, calling Markle’s comments “contemptible” and a “diatribe of bilge.”

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.