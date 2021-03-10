Piers Morgan not backing away from Meghan Markle comments; calls her Oprah interview “contemptible”

Photo by JORAS/GC Images(LONDON) — In a day and age where any given celebrity scandal usually ends in a series of apology interviews, Piers Morgan isn’t backing down over comments he made on U.K. TV disparaging Meghan Markle. following her and husband Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan’s criticism of the Duchess of Sussex included Piers doubting Markle’s claims that she was “suicidal” after joining the Royal Family. This led to an on-camera tiff with Morgan’s Good Morning Britain co-anchors, after which he walked off of the set. He later quit the program in a parting of the ways with U.K.’s ITV that he told the U.K. The Mirror was “amicable.”

To the tabloid’s cameras that were waiting outside his London home Wednesday morning, Morgan said, “I believe in freedom of speech, I believe in the right to be allowed to have an opinion. If people want to believe Meghan Markle, that’s entirely their right.”

He added, “I don’t believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth and I think the damage she’s done to the British monarchy and to the Queen at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital is enormous and frankly contemptible.”

The Mirror reports ITV told Morgan to apologize, but he refused.

“[W]e agreed to disagree,” Morgan told the tabloid. “If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out with in that interview, so be it.”

Piers said he was on a “temporary hibernation,” adding defiantly, “…although the woke crowd will think that they’ve cancelled me, I think they will be rather disappointed when I re-emerge.”

Morgan’s comments about Markle apparently led her to file a formal complaint with ITV, Variety reports.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.