Play ball! Amazon rebooting 'A League of Their Own' as a series

Abbi Jacobson – ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — Amazon has announced that a reboot of the beloved 1992 film comedy A League of Their Own will become an hour-long series for the streamer.

Created by Broad City‘s Abbi Jacobson and Mozart in the Jungle‘s Will Graham, the “reinterpretation” of the film centers on the wartime version of America’s pastime: the women who made up the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

This version “evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball,” Amazon’s announcement explains. “The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it.”

Jacobson will star in the show, as well as produce.

Jacobson and Graham explain it took three years to get the project going. “We grew up obsessed with the film, like everyone else,” they say. “With the help of an enormously talented team of collaborators, an amazing cast, and the devoted support of Amazon to this project, we feel beyond lucky and excited to get to bring these characters to life.”

They add, “It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination and a crackling sense of humor for these players to achieve their dreams. We’re hoping to bring audiences a story with all of those qualities.”

The 1992 movie grossed more than 132 million dollars at the box office, and spawned a short-lived TV series of the same name in 1993.

By Stephen Iervolino

