Plot twist! ‘She’s All That’ star Gabrielle Union “had no idea” that M. Night Shyamalan wrote the movie

While he’s become known for his brooding, twisty thrillers, The Sixth Sense‘s writer-director M. Night Shyamalan managed to trick audiences again, without even trying.

It all started when a Twitter user posted her shock that the filmmaker wrote the 1999 romantic comedy She’s All That, which starred Freddy Prince Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook.

“How have I gone 23 years without knowing this,” she mused.

Apparently, it came as a surprise to tens of thousands of social media users, too.

The post, a screencap of a Google search, has gotten more than 30,000 likes and earned a retweet from one of the stunned: none other than one of the movie’s cast members, Gabrielle Union.

“I was IN this movie and I had no idea,” she captioned.

